Convergence Investment Partners Has Raised By $834,955 Its Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding; Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Cut Costco Whsl New (COST) Position

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Phillips 66 (PSX) stake by 37.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 8,789 shares as Phillips 66 (PSX)’s stock rose 11.67%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 32,284 shares with $3.07 million value, up from 23,495 last quarter. Phillips 66 now has $44.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 1.85M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 13/03/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $92; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expects late 2019 investment decision on ethane cracker -CEO; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 7.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 3,415 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company holds 43,959 shares with $10.64M value, down from 47,374 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $121.24B valuation. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $275.68. About 1.31M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 2.56% or 138,910 shares. 137,770 were accumulated by Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Kentucky Retirement reported 19,258 shares. Pnc Grp Inc Inc holds 647,095 shares. Essex Investment Lc has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wilsey Asset Management owns 17,040 shares. Leuthold Ltd Co holds 45,193 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Peoples Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 200 shares. Cadence Ltd Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Essex Inc reported 2,671 shares. Moreover, Ckw Financial Group has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 604 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.68% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Florida-based Steinberg Glob Asset has invested 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 583,161 were accumulated by Franklin Resource. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 1.71 million shares stake.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -5.26% below currents $275.68 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 8 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral”. Citigroup maintained the shares of COST in report on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $25600 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 11 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 8. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.24 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Aiding Stock’s Run on Bourses – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SEC Mandates Brokers Must Now â€œConsider Costâ€ – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moneysaving 101: Four ways to cut college textbook costs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Relying on Mom and Dad for Too Long Could Cost You – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of stock was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W on Monday, April 1.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Phillips 66 Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Phillips 66 Partners – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston midstream firm launches renovation at HQ in Allen Center downtown – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity. LOWE JOHN E also bought $165,816 worth of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 18,701 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt invested in 11,196 shares. First Mercantile has 0.23% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Canal Co stated it has 32,500 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual reported 20,914 shares. Spc Finance reported 21,130 shares stake. Mount Lucas LP reported 96,208 shares. Payden And Rygel has 1.49% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 214,260 shares. First Business Svcs stated it has 3,527 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 121,997 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Parametric Assoc Lc has 0.18% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cambridge Trust reported 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Ohio-based Hengehold Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Roundview Limited Liability Com invested in 0.26% or 11,572 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) stake by 6,120 shares to 71,795 valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 62,290 shares and now owns 179,115 shares. Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) was reduced too.