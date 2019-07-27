Convergence Investment Partners Has Lowered Netapp (NTAP) Position; DR.HOENLE AG PLANEGG ORDINARY SHARES GE (DRHNF) Shorts Raised By 50%

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Netapp Inc (NTAP) stake by 19.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 10,635 shares as Netapp Inc (NTAP)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 43,496 shares with $3.02M value, down from 54,131 last quarter. Netapp Inc now has $14.19 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 1.49 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP MAKES COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to NetApp on March 13 for “Push-based piggyback system for source-driven logical replication i; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES DOUBLING DIV FY19-21; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES 1Q NET REV. $1.37B TO $1.47B, EST. $1.42B; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.04% or 71,191 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 205,947 shares. Eaton Vance Management holds 601,443 shares. Westfield Cap Co Lp invested in 0.29% or 553,259 shares. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il holds 0.01% or 3,000 shares. Lyons Wealth Limited Liability reported 9.6% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moreover, Retirement Sys Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 115,002 shares. Ccm Advisers Lc invested 1.45% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability reported 47,470 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 9,187 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Argent Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 18,459 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 10,918 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.06% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Parametric Port Associate Ltd holds 1.03 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Ensign Group Inc (NASDAQ:ENSG) stake by 32,011 shares to 37,275 valued at $1.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) stake by 23,436 shares and now owns 93,165 shares. Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) was raised too.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.42 million for 20.81 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $333,344 activity. RICHARD HENRI P had sold 5,050 shares worth $333,344.

Among 11 analysts covering NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. NetApp had 19 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Maxim Group. Wells Fargo maintained NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) rating on Thursday, February 14. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $70 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cross Research. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of NTAP in report on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) earned “Market Perform” rating by William Blair on Thursday, February 14. The stock of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by JP Morgan.