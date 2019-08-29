Convergence Investment Partners Has Lowered Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Stake; Bloom Energy Class A (BE) Shorts Increased By 0.8%

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC) stake by 23.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 10,248 shares as Generac Hldgs Inc (GNRC)’s stock rose 31.89%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 33,409 shares with $1.71 million value, down from 43,657 last quarter. Generac Hldgs Inc now has $4.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 1.14 million shares traded or 120.61% up from the average. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EBITDA $70.2M; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Generac Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNRC); 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 08/05/2018 – New CO-SENSE Carbon Monoxide Sensing and Shutdown Technology Improves Safety of Portable Generators

Bloom Energy Corporation Class A (NYSE:BE) had an increase of 0.8% in short interest. BE’s SI was 10.28M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.8% from 10.20 million shares previously. With 1.36 million avg volume, 8 days are for Bloom Energy Corporation Class A (NYSE:BE)’s short sellers to cover BE’s short positions. The SI to Bloom Energy Corporation Class A’s float is 72.81%. The stock decreased 2.95% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.27. About 3.07M shares traded or 63.00% up from the average. Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has declined 56.18% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.18% the S&P500.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. The company has market cap of $496.78 million. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006.

Among 4 analysts covering Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock (NYSE:BE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock has $1800 highest and $900 lowest target. $13.50’s average target is 216.16% above currents $4.27 stock price. Bloom Energy Corporation Class A Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 13. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 14,078 shares to 29,908 valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) stake by 10,563 shares and now owns 32,897 shares. Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold GNRC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.33 million shares or 1.69% less from 57.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark holds 33 shares. Sg Americas Securities Llc invested in 0.01% or 13,052 shares. Rk Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 243,200 shares. 103,625 are held by Wells Fargo And Comm Mn. Washington-based Parametric Port Associates Ltd has invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Gam Holding Ag has 13,598 shares. Natixis holds 0.1% or 300,178 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 291,391 shares. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership holds 0% or 6,172 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 265,921 shares. Clarivest Asset holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 121,222 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC). Gotham Asset Management Lc accumulated 26,707 shares. Smith Asset LP has 0.02% invested in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) for 12,606 shares. 200 were accumulated by Financial Architects Incorporated.

Among 2 analysts covering Generac Holdlings (NYSE:GNRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Generac Holdlings has $8600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $78’s average target is 1.68% above currents $76.71 stock price. Generac Holdlings had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northcoast upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) rating on Friday, May 3. Northcoast has “Buy” rating and $7000 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 1.