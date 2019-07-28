Convergence Investment Partners Has Increased Tech Data (TECD) Position; Arrow Financial Boosted Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 244.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 14,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 6,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 278.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 13,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,674 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 4,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $101.87. About 233,176 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 31/05/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED 13 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 34,055 shares to 25,915 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) by 12,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,591 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.52% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Bailard Inc owns 24,650 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 1.28 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Loomis Sayles LP has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 59,464 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 303 shares. Phocas Fin Corp accumulated 0.6% or 58,153 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 157 shares. Dean Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 0.24% or 16,060 shares in its portfolio. 36,000 are owned by Clark Estates. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 174,099 shares. Raymond James, Florida-based fund reported 79,060 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Company Ma holds 113,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has 57,255 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was bought by Brown Oscar K. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $243,850 was bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR. The insider BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401. $242,650 worth of stock was bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $482,200 were bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Shares for $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 3,100 shares. Paradigm Asset Lc invested in 0% or 33,000 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 3,455 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Co holds 306,835 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 698,373 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 3,875 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 95,850 shares. 3,200 are held by Highvista Strategies Llc. Rothschild Inv Il reported 7,628 shares. Natixis LP holds 239,314 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability invested 0.35% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.17% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 141,144 shares. Fiduciary accumulated 0.05% or 28,592 shares. Cypress Cap Gp has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 8,744 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,404 shares to 25,101 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Value E by 44,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,110 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

