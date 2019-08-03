Convergence Investment Partners Has Decreased K12 (LRN) Stake by $375,326; Stock Price Declined; Autozone (AZO) Holding Lifted by Armistice Capital Llc

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.68M, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 50.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 11,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 10,662 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 21,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.47. About 237,927 shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 14/05/2018 – Fuel Education Enables Polk County, Florida Students to Self-Enroll in District Online Courses; 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 16/03/2018 – Beíjing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 04/04/2018 – Hill House Passport Academy Charter School Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 16/05/2018 – Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 04/04/2018 – California Chooses ProQuest for K12; 24/04/2018 – K12 INC LRN.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME OF $46 MLN TO $50 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Insight School of Indiana Now Accepting Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 30/05/2018 – Olympic Bronze Medalist Arielle Gold to Deliver Keynote Speech at Destinations Career Academy Colorado Graduation Ceremony; 14/05/2018 – Wyoming Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018

More notable recent K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “eSchool Prep Welcomes Texas Students to Enroll for 2019-2020 School Year – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Insight Academy of Arizona Students Begin New Year of New Opportunities – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining K12 Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LRN) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Poll: Parenthood Trumps Partisanship in Views on Student Debt, School Choice and Career Readiness Education – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Indiana Digital Learning School Kicks Off 2019-2020 School Year with Strong Focus on Preparing Students for Future Careers – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Analysts await K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 86.96% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.23 per share. LRN’s profit will be $1.21M for 237.25 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by K12 Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.18% negative EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 14,344 shares to 25,519 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 5,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (NYSE:SON).

