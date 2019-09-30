Convergence Investment Partners Has Cut Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $786,544; Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Its Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $781,809 as Shares Declined

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 7,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 36,337 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98M, down from 43,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $124.97. About 2.40 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – MERCK INDONESIA TO SELL CONSUMER HEALTH TO PROCTER & GAMBLE; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 23/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: P&G’s Blue Ash campus sold; 05/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC ASCR.L – PG-10 CONTINUES TO PERFORM IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G manager joins Pure Romance to launch digital marketing; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 413 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,287 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.44M, up from 874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $7.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1732.98. About 1.67 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – Amazon, Not Waiting for HQ2, Announces Projects in Boston and Vancouver; 13/03/2018 – ShareCast: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to launch business credit card; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 09/05/2018 – SEARS HAUTO CENTER TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON.COM TO MAKE TIRE BUYS &; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 16/03/2018 – Margaret Mee: defending the Amazon with a brush and a gun; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Trades Above Record as Prime, Cloud Lift Profit: TOPLive; 29/03/2018 – Trump goes after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbr Prtn Ltd Llc invested in 1.18% or 3,908 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 281 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability stated it has 2.57% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Accredited Investors invested in 546 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Limited Liability Corp invested 0.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Quantitative Inv Mngmt Limited Co has invested 4.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset has 142 shares. 18,088 were accumulated by Financial Counselors Inc. Advisory has 1,377 shares. Matrix Asset Advisors Ny holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 179 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.19% or 1,242 shares in its portfolio. 615,397 were reported by Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd invested in 1.36% or 5,020 shares. Next Financial Group stated it has 0.66% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Athena Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.19% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 23,823 shares to 85,584 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 7,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.