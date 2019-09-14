Convergence Investment Partners Has Cut Its Stake in Amedisys (AMED) as Market Value Rose; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Share Value Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Boosted Stake by $17.80 Million

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 90.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 14,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 1,467 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178,000, down from 15,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $132.75. About 207,504 shares traded. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY NET SERVICE REVENUE INCREASED $34.6 MLN TO $399.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDED ACCORD REDUCES CONTINGENT PAYMENTS TO SELLER; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 10/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 109.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 78,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 150,423 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.10 million, up from 71,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.66. About 622,357 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 01/05/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE SEES 2Q REV. $123.0M TO $125.0M

More notable recent Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Cloud Stocks To Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How I Beat the Market — Tripled It, in Fact — Over the Past Decade – The Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These Factors Make Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Will Paycom Be Acquired? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7,152 shares to 63,173 shares, valued at $23.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 22,883 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,618 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. AMED’s profit will be $28.63 million for 37.29 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Amedisys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.45% negative EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mack Cali Rlty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 21,200 shares to 51,995 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C by 54,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY).