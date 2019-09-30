Convergence Investment Partners Has Cut Its Holding in Citrix Sys (CTXS) by $355,936 as Shares Declined; As Factset Research Systems (FDS) Market Value Rose, Tributary Capital Management Cut Its Position by $406,120

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) by 19.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.94% . The institutional investor held 5,980 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Factset Research Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $242.12. About 840,216 shares traded or 128.21% up from the average. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 26/04/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to Eight-Year High of 10.4935 – Factset; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET REPORTS PLANNED DEPARTURE OF CFO; 28/03/2018 – EUR/SEK Rises to 8-Year High of 10.2653 – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Quantopian strikes deal with FactSet – The Information; 21/05/2018 – Yewno and FactSet Come Together to Provide Intelligent Emerging Technologies Data Feed; 11/04/2018 – RepRisk Data Now Available on Open:FactSet Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Second Quarter 2018; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Adj EPS $8.35-Adj EPS $8.55; 07/03/2018 – Alberta Investment Management Corporation Selects FactSet’s Multi-Asset Class Investment Risk Analytics Platform

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 14.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 3,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 21,723 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 25,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 1.54 million shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 17/04/2018 – Citrix Analytics Service Proactively Addresses Security Threats; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Adj EPS $1.29; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Targets 2022 Revenue Growth of at Least 6%; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.18 TO $1.22, EST. $1.08; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (NYSE:CPE) by 140,613 shares to 2.24 million shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetics & (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold FDS shares while 129 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 2.76% more from 35.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 21 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). State Street holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) for 1.28 million shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co owns 20,383 shares. Hm Payson & stated it has 2,972 shares. Bamco Inc Ny reported 2.91 million shares. First Republic Investment has invested 0.04% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Roberts Glore Il has 1,055 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Carroll Associate stated it has 18 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.15% invested in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). Coldstream Cap Management invested in 4,574 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Hsbc Holdg Plc reported 0.01% in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS). First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp owns 260,015 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Jensen Invest accumulated 7,040 shares. 229,957 are held by Sawgrass Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 0.79% stake. Hm Payson And reported 24 shares. Fiduciary Tru Company accumulated 28,443 shares. Ajo LP has invested 0.88% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Raymond James Ser Advsrs owns 8,575 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 318,114 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H And Company has 0.01% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Transamerica Financial has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). 3,771 were accumulated by Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al. Mariner Lc owns 2,695 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Farallon Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on October, 24 before the open. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 19.23% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.04 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $109.96 million for 28.51 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.