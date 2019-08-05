Convergence Investment Partners Has Cut Holding in Insperity (NSP) by $501,840 as Valuation Declined; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Shareholder Capital World Investors Has Lifted Holding

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 23.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 4,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 13,366 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $5.16 during the last trading session, reaching $97.45. About 275,957 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY & UNITEDHEALTHCARE EXTEND RELATIONSHIP THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Net $49.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insperity Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSP); 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 6.38 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $774.37 million, up from 6.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $117. About 390,682 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 25,174 shares to 8.02 million shares, valued at $3.43B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Ltd owns 6,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 363,760 shares. Pennsylvania Trust accumulated 2,415 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 0.18% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 204,953 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Waratah Advsrs holds 2.43% or 189,690 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Llc holds 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 22,187 shares. Moreover, Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 1,127 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc has 142 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). New England Mgmt invested 0.19% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Moreover, First City Capital Management has 0.65% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Charter Tru Com reported 3,888 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Co Ltd accumulated 12,716 shares. Moreover, Maplelane Capital Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 80,000 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $12.87 million activity. Shares for $1.02 million were sold by MINCKS JAY E. 30,000 shares valued at $3.76 million were sold by SARVADI PAUL J on Thursday, February 14. On Monday, February 11 ALLISON JAMES D sold $250,000 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 2,000 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 RAWSON RICHARD G sold $529,354 worth of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) or 4,166 shares.