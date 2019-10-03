Convergence Investment Partners Has Cut By $565,873 Its Agco (AGCO) Stake; Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund (DMO)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Agco Corp (AGCO) stake by 29.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 7,349 shares as Agco Corp (AGCO)’s stock rose 9.91%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 17,536 shares with $1.36M value, down from 24,885 last quarter. Agco Corp now has $5.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $71.89. About 502,008 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 17/05/2018 – AGCO Names Lara T. Long Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer; 01/05/2018 – AGCO 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 12C; 04/04/2018 US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc (DMO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.43, from 2 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 11 hedge funds increased or opened new holdings, while 7 reduced and sold holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 556,407 shares, up from 533,510 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 5 New Position: 6.

Analysts await AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, down 10.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.91 per share. AGCO’s profit will be $61.76M for 22.19 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by AGCO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.49% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering AGCO (NYSE:AGCO), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. AGCO has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $79.56’s average target is 10.67% above currents $71.89 stock price. AGCO had 13 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, September 11 by JP Morgan. On Monday, September 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Wells Fargo. Jefferies upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Monday, June 24. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of AGCO in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) rating on Friday, September 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $8400 target. Morgan Stanley maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Wednesday, July 10 with “Underweight” rating. Citigroup maintained AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Monday, May 6 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AGCO shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 59.16 million shares or 0.83% less from 59.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Finance Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 8,230 shares. Raymond James Associates, Florida-based fund reported 3,181 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 8,975 shares. Bluestein R H holds 5,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap holds 0.02% or 52,553 shares. John G Ullman And Associate Inc owns 5,800 shares. Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.03% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0.02% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Agf America accumulated 47,684 shares or 1.26% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Sg Americas Secs holds 0% or 4,746 shares in its portfolio. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 267 shares. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 9,886 shares.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. for 13,122 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owns 59,325 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Next Financial Group Inc has 0.01% invested in the company for 3,146 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial Inc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 149,383 shares.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $230.94 million. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

