Convergence Investment Partners Has Boosted Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Holding; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ship Finance International has $13.5 highest and $13 lowest target. $13.25’s average target is -3.43% below currents $13.72 stock price. Ship Finance International had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, March 7. See Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) latest ratings:

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA) stake by 33.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 23,436 shares as Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (SBRA)’s stock rose 5.68%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 93,165 shares with $1.81M value, up from 69,729 last quarter. Sabra Health Care Reit Inc now has $3.87B valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.54. About 1.30 million shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT Restructures Its Contractual Relationship With Signature HealthCARE; 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NAREIT’s REITWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.64; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.28 – $2.36; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q EPS 34c

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It has a 18.1 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels.

The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.72. About 810,935 shares traded or 37.84% up from the average. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – CHARTER TERM FOR FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS TO BE 7 YEARS FROM DELIVERY; 14/03/2018 – SFL – Acquisition of 15 vintage vessels and sale of SFL Avon; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – SFL AVON DELIVERY TO NEW OWNER EXPECTED IN APRIL, CO EXPECTS A MINOR BOOK GAIN IN CONNECTION WITH SALE; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 31/05/2018 – SFL – First Quarter 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Notes to Pay Interest Quarterly at a Rate of 4.875%/Year; 19/04/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance Intl Limited Announces the Pricing of $150 Million Notes Due 2023 Offering; 19/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – PURCHASE PRICE OF THE FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS IS CONFIDENTIAL

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 34,055 shares to 25,915 valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 13,065 shares and now owns 182,415 shares. Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) was reduced too.

