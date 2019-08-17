Convergence Investment Partners Decreased Position in Corelogic (CLGX) by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose; As Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Has Lowered Holding by $1.53 Million

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Corelogic Inc (CLGX) by 84.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 28,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.12% . The institutional investor held 5,294 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197,000, down from 33,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Corelogic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 262,979 shares traded. CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) has declined 5.28% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLGX News: 15/03/2018 – FTC: ORDER REQUIRES CLGX TO PROVIDE BULK DATA FOR ADDED 3 YRS; 18/04/2018 – CoreLogic Examines Financial Implications of the HayWired Earthquake Scenario; 25/04/2018 – CoreLogic 1Q EPS 34c; 17/05/2018 – CoreLogic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 22/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Inc.; Analysis to Aid Public Comment; Proposed Consent Agreement – March 22, 2018; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic: Feb. Foreclosure Inventory Rate 0.6%; 25/04/2018 – CORELOGIC 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 42C; 15/03/2018 – FTC: CoreLogic Didn’t Provide All of the Required Data and Info by the Deadlines in the Order; 08/05/2018 – CoreLogic Reports Declining Foreclosure Rates in Feb, Signaling a Strong Economy; 23/04/2018 – FREDDIE MAC – KHATER MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT OF RESEARCH AND DEPUTY CHIEF ECONOMIST AT CORELOGIC

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 19,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.29 million, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 352,089 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CoreLogic Reports the Negative Equity Share Fell to 4.1% in the First Quarter of 2019 – Business Wire” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CoreLogic Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hurricane Barry is Estimated to Have Caused Between $500 Million and $900 Million in Flood and Wind Losses, CoreLogic Analysis Shows – Business Wire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Metro Orlando mortgage delinquency rate dropped in April – Orlando Business Journal” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CoreLogic to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CLGX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 70.91 million shares or 2.09% less from 72.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Llc holds 0% or 17,932 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.01% or 12,273 shares. Fil reported 0.01% stake. Parametrica Mngmt has 8,502 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,055 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 36,245 shares. 13,011 are held by Leisure Capital Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,594 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com holds 6,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 107,927 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Co holds 0.42% or 33,890 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust invested 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) for 24 shares. Principal Grp Inc holds 0.01% in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) or 357,503 shares.

Analysts await CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 15.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.6 per share. CLGX’s profit will be $55.30M for 16.84 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by CoreLogic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.00% negative EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 38,288 shares to 52,850 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 587,874 shares to 2.32 million shares, valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.