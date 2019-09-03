Convergence Investment Partners Cut Its Progressive Ohio (PGR) Position; Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Akamai Technologies has $9600 highest and $58 lowest target. $80’s average target is -10.02% below currents $88.91 stock price. Akamai Technologies had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank downgraded Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) on Monday, March 25 to “Sell” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AKAM in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The company was initiated on Thursday, March 21 by Evercore. See Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) latest ratings:

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) stake by 17.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Akamai -1% on $1B note offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Piper names Akamai top recession name – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Akamai (AKAM) Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AKAM May 31st Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on April 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Are Analysts Saying About Akamai Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKAM) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.91. About 957,729 shares traded. Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has risen 17.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAM News: 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SAYS ON MAY 10, CO ENTERED INTO $500 MLN FIVE-YEAR, REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES INC – CHAIRMAN OF BOARD GEORGE CONRADES ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 15/05/2018 – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, FACILITY CAN BE RAISED TO UP TO $1 BLN; 27/03/2018 – AKAMAI REPORTS BOARD CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Chairman George Conrades To Retire — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Akamai Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 13; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management to Vote in Favor of Akamai’s Proposed Director Slate; 27/03/2018 – Akamai Technologies Names Lead Independent Director Frederic Salerno Chairman

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.42 billion. The firm offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It has a 34.85 P/E ratio. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $96 highest and $59 lowest target. $85's average target is 12.64% above currents $75.46 stock price.