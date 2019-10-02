Convergence Investment Partners Cut Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake; Shorts at WU BA SUPERIOR PRODUCTS HOLDING GROUP IN (WBWB) Raised By 42.86%

WU BA SUPERIOR PRODUCTS HOLDING GROUP IN (OTCMKTS:WBWB) had an increase of 42.86% in short interest. WBWB’s SI was 1,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 42.86% from 700 shares previously. With 18,000 avg volume, 0 days are for WU BA SUPERIOR PRODUCTS HOLDING GROUP IN (OTCMKTS:WBWB)’s short sellers to cover WBWB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8105. About 3,500 shares traded. WU BA Superior Products Holding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBWB) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 50.39% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 18,770 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 18,478 shares with $941,000 value, down from 37,248 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $231.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 712,372 shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 14/03/2018 – Billboard: Maluma Joins Jason Derulo on Coca-Cola’s 2018 World Cup Song; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business; 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET REVENUE GROWTH 10% – 12% ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman

WU BA Superior Products Holding Group Inc., a development Stage Company, focuses on the operation of Zngle, a social media platform. The company has market cap of $36,022. The firm operates Zngle.com, its social media Website that incorporates voice/text messaging, video email, video calling, voIp calling, and mobile technologies to clients to access real-time information on various services and products through augmented proximity reality search. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Rarus Technologies Inc. and changed its name to WU BA Superior Products Holding Group Inc. in January 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cognios Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,916 shares. 7,308 were accumulated by Nadler Inc. Cadinha And Limited Liability Co has 0.33% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 11,167 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 970,822 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. The Georgia-based Earnest Prtn has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 2.60M were accumulated by Ajo Lp. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has 1.23% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 96,712 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd has 0.18% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sterling Capital Limited Liability Co holds 152,065 shares. Hendley Inc has 0.33% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.92% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 95,492 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Co owns 0.83% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 101,718 shares. Howard Cap Mgmt reported 321,034 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. 13,622 were accumulated by Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc.

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.47% above currents $54.23 stock price. Coca-Cola had 14 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley.

