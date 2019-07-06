Convergence Investment Partners Cut Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Holding; Net 1 Ueps Technologies (UEPS) Shorts Raised By 408.74%

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) stake by 26.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 3,977 shares as Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)’s stock declined 0.38%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 11,055 shares with $1.63M value, down from 15,032 last quarter. Deckers Outdoor Corp now has $5.16 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $176.92. About 181,706 shares traded. Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) has risen 44.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.34% the S&P500. Some Historical DECK News: 09/03/2018 – DECKERS HOLDER MARCATO DELIVERED SHRS TO COVER SHORT POSITIONS; 12/03/2018 – Marcato held an 8.5 percent stake in Deckers Outdoor as of Jan. 19, according to a 13D filing; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Management Exits Position in Deckers Outdoor; 14/04/2018 – UGG Hosts Kick-Off Brunch for Festival Season; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAD PREVIOUSLY OWNED A SHARE STAKE OF 8.5 PCT IN DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP AS OF JAN 19; 25/04/2018 – HOKA ONE ONE Announces Special Edition Collection for Outdoor Voices; 24/05/2018 – Deckers Outdoor Sees 2019 Sales $1.925B-$1.95B; 30/04/2018 – Deckers Outdoor: John G. Perenchio Has Resigned From the Board; 09/03/2018 – MARCATO NO LONGER HOLDS DECKERS OUTDOOR STAKE; 08/03/2018 – UGG Celebrates International Women’s Day with HERproject

Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) had an increase of 408.74% in short interest. UEPS’s SI was 785,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 408.74% from 154,400 shares previously. With 1.18M avg volume, 1 days are for Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s short sellers to cover UEPS’s short positions. The SI to Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc’s float is 1.78%. The stock increased 5.16% or $0.205 during the last trading session, reaching $4.175. About 101,702 shares traded. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) has declined 66.03% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.46% the S&P500. Some Historical UEPS News: 23/03/2018 – NET 1 TO CHALLENGE HIGH COURT’S ORDER ON SASSA IMPLEMENTATION; 24/05/2018 – Net 1 Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – SOUTH AFRICA COURT ORDERS NET 1 UNIT TO REPAY ZAR316M TO GOVT; 10/05/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY FUNDAMENTAL EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95; 12/04/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. to Host Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2018 Results; 24/05/2018 – NET1 UNIT CPS IS IN DISPUTE WITH WELFARE AGENCY OVER CHARGES; 08/05/2018 – Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Buys New 3.1% Position in Net 1; 23/03/2018 – NET 1 UEPS TO APPEAL ORDER TO REPAY 317M RAND TO SASSA; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 Sees Fiscal-Year 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $1.61; 10/05/2018 – Net 1 UEPS Technologies 3Q EPS 5c

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 9,321 shares to 47,643 valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) stake by 7,496 shares and now owns 14,607 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold DECK shares while 98 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 30.46 million shares or 2.83% less from 31.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 162 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Landscape Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New Jersey-based fund reported 23,949 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Corp holds 83,937 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust reported 47,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Communication Ltd invested in 5,700 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Inc has 0.11% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 8,575 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 4,464 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 11,700 shares. Bessemer Gp owns 4,400 shares. Cordasco Net reported 40 shares. Whittier has invested 0% in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK). Lsv Asset invested in 170,945 shares. Kemnay Advisory Ser invested in 7,420 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) for 47,066 shares.

Analysts await Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-1.15 earnings per share, down 17.35% or $0.17 from last year’s $-0.98 per share. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Deckers Outdoor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -235.29% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Deckers Outdoor had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Positive” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Susquehanna. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 26.34 million shares or 10.99% less from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 218 shares. 66,071 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Cap World Invsts holds 0% or 557,349 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 344,300 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). State Street holds 232,282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Prescott Grp Cap Mgmt Limited Liability owns 4.55M shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Limited holds 7,117 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) for 58,822 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS). Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS).