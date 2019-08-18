Convergence Investment Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Chevron New (CVX); Consolidated Investment Group Increased Equinix (EQIX) Stake by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 47.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 10,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 32,897 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05 million, up from 22,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – 3G EXITED NUE, CVX, RSPP, PE, LBRDK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 05/03/2018 – CHEVRON IS SAID TO BE IN TALKS TO SELL CANADA LNG STAKE: RTRS

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $551.81. About 554,592 shares traded or 46.96% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

