Convergence Investment Partners Boosted Tech Data (TECD) Holding by $1.40 Million as Shares Declined; As Fair Isaac (FICO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Guggenheim Capital Has Raised Holding

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 278.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 13,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,674 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 4,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $101.42. About 96,678 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 1,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,031 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 6,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $349.05. About 107,813 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 62.85% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Fair Isaac Corp. ‘BB+’, Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its lnfancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Adj EPS $1.54; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03; 12/04/2018 – FICO Survey: Digital Financing for Auto Loans is Still in Its Infancy with Only 10% Global Market Adoption; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 30/05/2018 – Raiffeisen Bank Will Accelerate Digital Transformation with FICO Platform

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,386 shares to 53,064 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,501 shares, and cut its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES).

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tech Data Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Synnex Corporation (SNX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, TECD, NUE – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tech Data Expands Cloud Solution Factory with Outcome-Based Offerings – Business Wire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 39,807 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs Group owns 769,350 shares. Mutual Of America Management Lc reported 32,992 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 7,800 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 21,311 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 5,719 shares stake. Horrell Mngmt owns 32,000 shares for 1.67% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Horizon Inv Services Limited Liability Corp holds 6,515 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 62,090 shares. 241 were reported by Advisory Svcs Net Ltd. 31,326 are held by Kbc Nv. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.28M shares. C M Bidwell And Assocs has invested 0.09% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $6.27 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Wehmann James M sold $1.15 million worth of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 5,001 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.32M was sold by Scadina Mark R. Shares for $1.15M were sold by Huyard Wayne Elliot.

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Valor Intelligent Processing Delivers Next Generation Collection Services Using FICO Debt Manager – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Understanding Banking Interest Rates: What You Need To Know – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 32,762 shares to 129,407 shares, valued at $3.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 15,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 546,175 shares, and cut its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Capital Advisors Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,534 shares. Principal Financial Gp Inc stated it has 295,801 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 17,343 shares. Regions Finance reported 0% stake. Banbury Prtnrs Limited owns 124,404 shares for 9.77% of their portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,855 shares. 3,007 were accumulated by Profund Ltd Llc. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Llc owns 72,067 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 19,739 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 34,588 were reported by Barclays Pcl. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 170 shares stake. Wedge Capital Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has 0.01% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 2,331 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 19,693 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 136,018 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.