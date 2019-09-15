Convergence Investment Partners Boosted Its Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) by $2.10 Million as Share Price Rose; Birch Run Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Cit Group (CIT) Stake as Share Price Declined

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (CIT) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp sold 62,998 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The hedge fund held 240,002 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61 million, down from 303,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Cit Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 771,741 shares traded or 9.69% up from the average. CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) has declined 4.23% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CIT News: 06/03/2018 – CIT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SENIOR AND SUBORDINATED NOTES AT PAR; 09/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – INTENTION TO REDEEM ON APRIL 9, 2018 $500 MLN OF OUTSTANDING 3.875% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 2019; 24/04/2018 – CIT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 95C; 26/04/2018 – CIT Announces Cash Tender Offer for Up to $500 Million of Its Common Stk; 25/05/2018 – CIT Group: Named Wahida Plummer as Chief Risk Officer Responsible for All Enterprise Risk; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN CARTEL OFFICE CLEARS CIT RAIL, VTG DEAL WITH CONDITIONS; 24/05/2018 – CIT Group CDS Tightens 15 Bps, Most in 18 Months; 06/03/2018 – CIT GROUP INC – ALSO COMMENCED A PUBLIC OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS CIT’S Ba2 SR UNSECURED RATING, REVISES OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CIT Group Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’, Sub Notes ‘BB’

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 634.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 39,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 45,975 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.47M, up from 6,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 791,732 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 08/04/2018 – Common Dreams: Sinclair Broadcasting Airs Allied Progress Ad – Between Attacks on the Group; 03/04/2018 – The real danger in Sinclair Broadcast’s ‘fake news’ scandal; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: VETTING OF STATION BUYERS BY JUSTICE DEPT NEARING END; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR: FCC EXPECTED TO OPEN 30-DAY COMMENT PERIOD; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR- DIVESTED STATIONS SALE ALSO INCLUDES ANOTHER ABOUT $100 MLN IN RETAINED WORKING CAPITAL THAT WILL CONVERT TO CASH OVER 90-120 DAYS POST CLOSE; 15/05/2018 – Clearbridge Investments LLC Exits Sinclair Broadcast; 03/04/2018 – Trump Claims CNN, Network TV News Are `Worried’ About Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Sinclair to sell additional TV stations in bid to win approval for Tribune Media acquisition; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. Solk Steve had bought 2,000 shares worth $84,900. $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Fawcett John J.. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $500,817 was made by Alemany Ellen R on Tuesday, August 13.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $936,573 activity. Solk Steve had bought 2,000 shares worth $84,900. $307,717 worth of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) was bought by Fawcett John J.. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $500,817 was made by Alemany Ellen R on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.82 in 2019Q1.

Birch Run Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $497.66 million and $292.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 62,000 shares to 435,527 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, up 13.04% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.15 per share. CIT’s profit will be $123.11M for 9.11 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by CIT Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (NYSE:BRSS) by 7,008 shares to 2,856 shares, valued at $125,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 14,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,467 shares, and cut its stake in Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT).