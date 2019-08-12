Convergence Investment Partners Boosted Brinker Intl (EAT) Position; Last Week Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering Stantec (TSE:STN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Stantec had 5 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of STN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) earned “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of STN in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. See Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) latest ratings:

04/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold New Target: $33 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $36 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased Brinker Intl Inc (EAT) stake by 26.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Convergence Investment Partners Llc acquired 11,871 shares as Brinker Intl Inc (EAT)’s stock declined 5.12%. The Convergence Investment Partners Llc holds 57,216 shares with $2.54M value, up from 45,345 last quarter. Brinker Intl Inc now has $1.47B valuation. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $39.19. About 467,003 shares traded. Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has declined 16.91% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EAT News: 11/05/2018 – Landscape Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Brinker; 09/05/2018 – NEIL BRINKER TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS COO; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International 3Q Net $46.9M; 14/05/2018 – Brinker International said customer credit and debit card information had been compromised at some Chili’s locations between March and April; 23/04/2018 – DJ Brinker International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EAT); 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company Of Tailwind Capital Group, LLC; 01/05/2018 – Brinker International Sees FY18 Revenues Flat to Down 0.5% Compared to FY17; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Chief Operating Officer; 22/03/2018 – Brinker Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Brinker Brown Fastener & Supply Inc. On Its Sale To Colony Hardware Corporation, A Portfolio Company

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.75. About 683,546 shares traded or 221.33% up from the average. Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical STN News: 26/04/2018 – STANTEC SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY CEGERTEC; 15/03/2018 Stantec to deliver concept design for raising Warragamba Dam west of Sydney; 19/03/2018 – STANTEC ENERGY SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT TO BUY NORWEST; NO TERMS; 11/05/2018 – Stantec 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Results; 15/05/2018 – Stantec to Work with Western Michigan University to Transform Main Campus South Neighborhood; 26/04/2018 – Stantec Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q EBITDA C$90.3M; 27/03/2018 – Stantec Acquires ESI Consulting; 23/05/2018 – Stantec Tower Reaches New Heights as Edmonton’s Tallest Tower; 10/05/2018 – Stantec 1Q Adj EPS C$0.42

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 4 investors sold Stantec Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 73.22 million shares or 0.08% less from 73.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.13% or 2.13 million shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,149 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 311,137 shares. Tower Research Ltd (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN). Mackenzie Corporation holds 11.25 million shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.05M shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn owns 213 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 13,417 shares. Beutel Goodman Ltd invested in 1,139 shares or 0% of the stock. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.06% in Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN). Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 1.79% invested in Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) for 12.11M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 73,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 2.54 million are owned by Luminus Management Limited. 1,500 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Morgan Stanley reported 432,589 shares.

More notable recent Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stantec Inc.’s (TSE:STN) 1.8% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At CA$31.91, Is Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Brazil to cut 2019 GDP growth forecast, weak revenues could prompt budget freezes – Economy Ministry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. It operates through four divisions: Consulting Services Â– Canada, Consulting Services Â– United States, Consulting Services Â– Global, and Construction Services. It has a 58.67 P/E ratio. The firm provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental services, project management, and project economics; and construction management services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold EAT shares while 95 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 43.77 million shares or 1.41% less from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Company has invested 0.07% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 56,532 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. First Tru Advsr LP holds 87,115 shares. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). 300 were accumulated by Captrust Fin Advisors. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Bessemer Grp has 0.19% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) for 1.12M shares. Maverick Limited accumulated 234,990 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Swiss Savings Bank accumulated 70,300 shares. Sei Investments Company holds 28,512 shares. Aqr Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 1.22M shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Llc Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 49,000 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $33,640 activity. $33,640 worth of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was bought by Baltes Kelly C..

More notable recent Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “EAT Stock Price Target Lifted Before Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BRINKER INTERNATIONAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Brinker International, Inc. – EAT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.