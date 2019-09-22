Convergence Investment Partners Boosted Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Holding; Dexcom (DXCM) Stock Value Rose While Orbimed Advisors Lifted Its Position

Orbimed Advisors Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 89.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 124,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 262,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.39M, up from 138,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orbimed Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $154.4. About 989,639 shares traded or 8.44% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 6,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 31,599 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.69M, up from 25,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 1.20 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $413.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,703 shares to 14,496 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunstone Hotel Invs Inc New (NYSE:SHO) by 32,773 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,852 shares, and cut its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB).

