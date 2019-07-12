Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA) Reaches $48.06 Yearly Low; Equity Lifestyle Properties Has 1.28 Sentiment

Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 129 institutional investors started new and increased stock positions, while 101 decreased and sold their equity positions in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 80.77 million shares, down from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 85 Increased: 88 New Position: 41.

The stock of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) hit a new 52-week low and has $44.22 target or 8.00% below today’s $48.06 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $922.13M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $44.22 price target is reached, the company will be worth $73.77 million less. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 13,656 shares traded. Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $694,524 activity.

Analysts await Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ELS’s profit will be $84.60 million for 33.29 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.81% negative EPS growth.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust . The company has market cap of $11.26 billion. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle oriented properties. It has a 42.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s portfolio of properties include various amenities and common facilities, such as a clubhouse, a swimming pool, laundry facilities, and cable television service, sauna/whirlpool spas, golf courses, tennis, shuffleboard and basketball courts, and exercise rooms.

The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $125.16. About 86,799 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500.

First Western Capital Management Co holds 4.92% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. for 3,025 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owns 365,451 shares or 4.41% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Resolution Capital Ltd has 4.1% invested in the company for 1.10 million shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Presima Inc. has invested 1.99% in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 558,295 shares.

