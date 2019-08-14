Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA) Reaches $31.42 1 Year Low; Last Week CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Coverage

The stock of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) hit a new 52-week low and has $29.53 target or 6.00% below today’s $31.42 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $602.86M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. If the $29.53 price target is reached, the company will be worth $36.17 million less. The stock increased 2.55% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 375,055 shares traded or 50.59% up from the average. Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Canadian Energy Serv&Tech (TSE:CEU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Canadian Energy Serv&Tech had 4 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. National Bank Canada maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. GMP Securities maintained CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) rating on Thursday, March 14. GMP Securities has “Hold” rating and $3 target. Raymond James maintained CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $4.5 target. See CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: GMP Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $3 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $4.5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Industrial Alliance Securities Rating: Buy Maintain

More recent CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) For Its Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s (TSE:CEU) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019 was also an interesting one.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company has market cap of $473.06 million. The firm provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market. It has a 16.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

The stock decreased 8.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1.78. About 349,847 shares traded. CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $602.86 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It has a 1.77 P/E ratio. It operates underground and surface coal mining complexes in Northern and Central Appalachia.