Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA) Reaches $27.11 Low on Aug, 25; Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund Has 1.25 Sentiment

The stock of Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) reached all time low today, Aug, 25 and still has $24.94 target or 8.00% below today’s $27.11 share price. This indicates more downside for the $521.00 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $24.94 PT is reached, the company will be worth $41.68 million less. The stock decreased 4.10% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 248,062 shares traded. Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.50, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 35 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 28 reduced and sold holdings in Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund. The investment managers in our database now own: 11.61 million shares, down from 12.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 10 Reduced: 18 Increased: 24 New Position: 11.

Orinda Asset Management Llc holds 6.56% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund for 300,416 shares. Ota Financial Group L.P. owns 117,556 shares or 1.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.74% invested in the company for 175,500 shares. The Georgia-based Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has invested 0.61% in the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 202,650 shares.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $1.01 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.78. About 208,334 shares traded. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (JPC) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund declares $0.0610 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aflac sees Japan Post channel sales down as much as 50% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nuveen Preferred Income Opportunities Fund: A Good Or Bad Investment? – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2016 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nuveen Completes Closed-End Fund Merger – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2017.