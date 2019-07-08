Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Shareholder Vr Advisory Services LTD Lowered Holding by $2.12 Million as Market Value Rose; As Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Serengeti Asset Management LP Lowered Its Stake

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Cresud S A C I F Y A (CRESY) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 420,000 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 458,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cresud S A C I F Y A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $576.47 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 5,334 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 36.37% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 40,695 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 66.96% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leveraged To Changes In Argentina, Cresud Can Still Outperform – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cresud Sum Of Parts Analysis (Video) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cresud’s (CRESY) CEO Alejandro Elsztain on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on November 15, 2017. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Cresud SACIF y A. (CRESY) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY) CEO Alejandro Elsztain on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, down 250.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.54% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Volaris: Short-Term Challenges, Long-Term Strength – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “These 2 Latin American Airline Stocks Soared in 2016 — but 2017 Looks Tougher – The Motley Fool” published on February 01, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volaris Reports First Quarter 2019 Results: 9.0% TRASM Increase, 5.8% Reduction of Unit Cost Excluding Fuel and Cash Flow Generation – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Volaris: This Ultra Low-Cost Carrier Has No Moat Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2017 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Controladora Vuela (VLRS) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Zacks.com” with publication date: February 22, 2019.