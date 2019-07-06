Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Share Value Rose While Inca Investments Has Decreased Its Stake by $23.05 Million; Acadian Asset Management Boosted Southern Co (SO) Holding by $2.29 Million; Shares Rose

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 132.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 44,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,723 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07M, up from 33,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $56.36. About 2.54 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SOUTHERN POWER ENTERS INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL A MINORITY INTEREST IN SOLAR PORTFOLIO; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.80 TO $2.95, EST. $2.89; 20/04/2018 – DJ Southern Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SO); 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEEKING $1B IN WIND TAX EQUITY FINANCING; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear energy

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 25.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.72 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.29M, down from 9.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 399,253 shares traded or 61.95% up from the average. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 66.96% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.53% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund has invested 0.23% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Cwm Ltd Llc invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Argent has 0.22% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 0.13% or 11,565 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Lc holds 0.04% or 12,668 shares. Moreover, Clean Yield Group Inc has 0% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Synovus Fincl stated it has 843,627 shares. Atwood & Palmer stated it has 400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 6.40M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 60,483 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman has 26,483 shares. Violich Mgmt invested in 5,779 shares. 98,545 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. $100,380 worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) shares were bought by Clark Henry A III. $4.42 million worth of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) was sold by BOWERS WILLIAM P. Another trade for 1,261 shares valued at $63,345 was made by EARLEY ANTHONY F JR on Wednesday, February 6.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc Del (NYSE:DCO) by 11,113 shares to 16,424 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 69,476 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.62 million shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.00M shares to 5.42 million shares, valued at $38.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

