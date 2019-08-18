Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Market Valuation Rose While Harris Associates LP Lowered Position; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs (SPR) Boosted by $409,409

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (SPR) by 25.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc bought 4,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.05% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 17,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $73.15. About 420,132 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Spirit AeroSystems $1.3B Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO 1Q REV. $1.74B, EST. $1.71B; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.7B; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO CEO SEES `CHALLENGING’ 1Q ON BOEING 737 SURGE; 02/05/2018 – SPR TARGETING 2X DEBT TO EBITDA RATIO FOLLOWING ASCO DEAL; 25/05/2018 – Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Bernstein Thirty-Fourth Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Harris Associates LP decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 2.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP sold 215,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 6.98M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.48M, down from 7.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $874.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 95,826 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 95.94 million shares or 2.22% less from 98.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr has 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 3,574 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Merian (Uk) Ltd has 0.13% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 150,028 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). First Allied Advisory Serv reported 3,942 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp has 0.06% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). New York-based Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Thomas White Ltd holds 0.31% or 19,049 shares. Smithfield Trust Com holds 0.01% or 830 shares. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). 16,280 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt. First Trust LP reported 92,310 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 3,500 shares stake. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). The Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.21% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 947,665 shares to 4.10M shares, valued at $676.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 15.39M shares, and has risen its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89 million for 6.64 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.