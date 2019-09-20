Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Holder Tiger Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Valero Energy New (VLO) Holding Lifted by Old National Bancorp

Tiger Management Llc decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 30.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc sold 659,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.78M, down from 2.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.07. About 99,556 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 23.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 9,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 50,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33M, up from 40,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $83.15. About 1.87 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY- EXPECT RETAIL GASOLINE DEMAND TO BE HIT IF CRUDE RISES TO $80-$100 PER BARREL – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – VALERO SUNRAY TEXAS MCKEE REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROCRACKER; 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 20/04/2018 – Valero shuts Texas City gasoline unit as explosion probe begins; 19/04/2018 – VALERO HAS `LITTLE INFO’ ON CAUSE OF FIRE: SPOKESWOMAN; 19/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS TEXAS CITY REFINERY FIRE STARTED AT 5PM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Valero Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VLO); 19/04/2018 – Valero shuts units at Quebec refinery for maintenance work

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.71 million for 7.63 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 10,932 shares to 16,820 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,055 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

