Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Holder Par Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.10 Million; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Holder United Asset Strategies Has Increased Its Holding

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 15.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 137,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, up from 904,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $926.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 140,667 shares traded. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 108.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 50,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 97,208 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $52.65. About 1.45M shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,178 shares to 19,803 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 242,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,253 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 5,345 shares. American National Insurance Co Tx reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 81,745 shares. Amer Natl Registered Inv Advisor has 0.28% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Amp Capital owns 67,854 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability reported 44,875 shares. Twin Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Pictet North America Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 12,177 shares. Cibc Markets Corp holds 0.07% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) or 152,279 shares. Becker Cap Mngmt invested in 607,677 shares. M&T Bancorporation invested in 0% or 7,557 shares. Arlington Value Lc has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Ariel Invests Ltd Company owns 1.11M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 23,600 shares. Allstate has invested 0.04% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP).

