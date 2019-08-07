Control4 (CTRL) Stake Has Raised by Skylands Capital Llc; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Valuation Declined, Bokf Trimmed by $3.38 Million Its Stake

Bokf decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 26,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 74,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.60 million, down from 100,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $129.05. About 3.65 million shares traded or 1.94% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 22/05/2018 – Seritage Growth Properties and Invesco Real Estate Announce Partnership to Own Collection at UTC in La Jolla, Calif; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES, THIRD POINT GRANTED HSR EARLY TERMINATION; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 09/05/2018 – Otis Launches Gen2 MRL for High-Rise Market; 15/05/2018 – Ackman told CNBC’s Scott Wapner in February he had been building a stake in United Technologies, noting he thought the company was “great.”; 04/05/2018 – United Tech Board Will Conduct a Full Review of the UTC Portfolio

Skylands Capital Llc increased its stake in Control4 Corp (CTRL) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skylands Capital Llc bought 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.91% . The hedge fund held 155,700 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 127,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skylands Capital Llc who had been investing in Control4 Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $640.77M market cap company. It closed at $23.91 lastly. It is up 4.74% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRL News: 27/03/2018 – Control4 Recognizes New Pinnacle Status Dealers; 23/04/2018 – Control4 Appoints JD Ellis, General Counsel; 03/05/2018 – Control4 Sees 2Q Rev $67M-$69M; 03/05/2018 – CONTROL4 CORP CTRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $271 MLN TO $275 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Control4 Unveils Certified Showrooms in 140 Locations Worldwide; 04/05/2018 – Control4 Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Control4 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 25/04/2018 – Control4 Wins Fourth Consecutive ProSource Award; 19/04/2018 – DJ Control4 Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRL); 14/03/2018 – Control4 at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today

Skylands Capital Llc, which manages about $986.41 million and $723.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 10,100 shares to 280,150 shares, valued at $21.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

More notable recent Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Control4 Delivers the Smart Home OS – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Martin Plaehn’s Cautious Outlook For Control4 Corporation Is Justified – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: 9 New Deals Worth Over $100 Billion Announced Last Week – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “UEIC or CTRL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Control4 (CTRL) Surpasses Q1 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold CTRL shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 7.41% less from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.32% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 307,998 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Invesco Ltd invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 344,294 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Penbrook Ltd has invested 0.34% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL). Yorktown Mngmt Rech stated it has 10,760 shares. Voya Inv Ltd owns 52,462 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System holds 40,911 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 150,910 shares or 0% of the stock. Alps Advsr stated it has 23,620 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 31,000 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aqr Cap Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 233,451 shares. 498 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management Inc. D E Shaw has invested 0% in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 36,284 are owned by Lincoln Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Markston Lc holds 1.26% or 83,347 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Company reported 0% stake. Hillsdale Mngmt Incorporated invested in 365 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.13% or 61,392 shares in its portfolio. Hikari reported 106,300 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communication, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 92,816 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 22,515 shares. Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 2,691 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 6.48M were accumulated by Third Point Lc. Anchor Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 2,958 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ronna Sue Cohen stated it has 359,101 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.3% or 193,335 shares in its portfolio. Sns Finance Limited Co holds 0.05% or 1,788 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested in 0.48% or 12,416 shares.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Appleâ€™s Next Billion-Dollar Deal; Buy Snap Stock? – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is This High-Flying Stock Still a Good Value? – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Waiting on the Earnings Tidal Wave – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.25 million activity.