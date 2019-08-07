Control4 Corporation (CTRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Both Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) and TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 Corporation 20 2.34 N/A 1.49 16.08 TE Connectivity Ltd. 88 2.18 N/A 9.40 9.83

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Control4 Corporation and TE Connectivity Ltd. TE Connectivity Ltd. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Control4 Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Control4 Corporation is presently more expensive than TE Connectivity Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 Corporation 0.00% 21.5% 17.2% TE Connectivity Ltd. 0.00% 28.4% 14.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.33 beta means Control4 Corporation’s volatility is 67.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. TE Connectivity Ltd.’s 1.19 beta is the reason why it is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Control4 Corporation is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 3.9. Meanwhile, TE Connectivity Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Control4 Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Control4 Corporation and TE Connectivity Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 TE Connectivity Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 10.12% for Control4 Corporation with average target price of $26.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $95.67 average target price and a 7.97% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Control4 Corporation looks more robust than TE Connectivity Ltd. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Control4 Corporation and TE Connectivity Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 81.2% and 94.4% respectively. Control4 Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of TE Connectivity Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Control4 Corporation 0.21% 0.67% 32.91% 21.49% -4.74% 35.85% TE Connectivity Ltd. 1.12% -5.08% -2.13% 15.11% -0.9% 22.17%

For the past year Control4 Corporation has stronger performance than TE Connectivity Ltd.

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats on 7 of the 12 factors TE Connectivity Ltd.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.