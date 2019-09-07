Control4 Corporation (CTRL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) and Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Electronics. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 Corporation 21 0.00 N/A 1.49 16.08 Data I/O Corporation 5 1.14 N/A 0.18 24.86

Table 1 demonstrates Control4 Corporation and Data I/O Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Data I/O Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Control4 Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Control4 Corporation is presently more affordable than Data I/O Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Control4 Corporation and Data I/O Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 Corporation 0.00% 21.5% 17.2% Data I/O Corporation 0.00% 6.5% 5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.33 beta means Control4 Corporation’s volatility is 67.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Data I/O Corporation has a 1.67 beta which is 67.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Control4 Corporation are 3.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Data I/O Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.7 and its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Data I/O Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Control4 Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Control4 Corporation and Data I/O Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Data I/O Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Control4 Corporation has a consensus price target of $26.33, and a 10.12% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.2% of Control4 Corporation shares and 45.4% of Data I/O Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.7% of Control4 Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 10.1% of Data I/O Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Control4 Corporation 0.21% 0.67% 32.91% 21.49% -4.74% 35.85% Data I/O Corporation 1.62% 0.69% -9.84% -25.17% -11.82% -12%

For the past year Control4 Corporation has 35.85% stronger performance while Data I/O Corporation has -12% weaker performance.

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Data I/O Corporation.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems for electronic device manufacturers worldwide. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems comprising FlashPAK III programmer; and Sprint/Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive electronics, wireless, consumer electronics, and the Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.