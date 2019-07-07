Control4 Corporation (CTRL) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) Comparing side by side

Since Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) are part of the Diversified Electronics industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 Corporation 19 2.33 N/A 1.60 14.87 RF Industries Ltd. 7 1.59 N/A 0.65 11.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Control4 Corporation and RF Industries Ltd. RF Industries Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Control4 Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Control4 Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) and RF Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% RF Industries Ltd. 0.00% 22.1% 18.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta indicates that Control4 Corporation is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, RF Industries Ltd.’s beta is 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Control4 Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, RF Industries Ltd. which has a 7.5 Current Ratio and a 5.4 Quick Ratio. RF Industries Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Control4 Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Control4 Corporation and RF Industries Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 Corporation 0 4 0 2.00 RF Industries Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Control4 Corporation’s average target price is $26.33, while its potential upside is 10.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.3% of Control4 Corporation shares and 37.4% of RF Industries Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Control4 Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of RF Industries Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Control4 Corporation 38.67% 39.24% 33.45% -0.13% -1.41% 34.89% RF Industries Ltd. -1.06% 15.35% 2.62% -12.47% 19.04% 2.48%

For the past year Control4 Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than RF Industries Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Control4 Corporation beats RF Industries Ltd.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems to co-location centers, data processing centers, telecommunications and telephone companies, wireless carriers, and telecommunication equipment and solution providers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors. Its Cables Unlimited division manufactures and sells custom and standard cable assemblies, hybrid fiber optic power solution cables, adapters, and electromechanical wiring harnesses for communication, computer, LAN, automotive, and medical equipment. The companyÂ’s Comnet Telecom Supply division manufactures and sells fiber optics cables, distinctive cabling technologies, and custom patch cord assemblies, as well as other data center products. Its Rel-Tech Electronics division designs and manufactures cable assemblies and wiring harnesses for blue chip industrial, oilfield, instrumentation and military customers. RF Industries, Ltd. sells its products through warehousing distributors and OEM customers. The company was formerly known as Celltronics, Inc. and changed its name to RF Industries, Ltd. in November 1990. RF Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.