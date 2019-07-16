Control4 Corporation (CTRL) and Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX) Comparing side by side

Both Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) and Orion Energy Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OESX) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Electronics industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 Corporation 20 2.33 N/A 1.60 14.87 Orion Energy Systems Inc 2 1.32 N/A -0.25 0.00

Demonstrates Control4 Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% Orion Energy Systems Inc 0.00% -35.1% -17.9%

Risk and Volatility

Control4 Corporation is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.68. Competitively, Orion Energy Systems Inc is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Control4 Corporation are 4.3 and 3.2 respectively. Its competitor Orion Energy Systems Inc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Control4 Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Control4 Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Orion Energy Systems Inc 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Control4 Corporation is $26.33, with potential upside of 10.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Control4 Corporation and Orion Energy Systems Inc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.3% and 37.6%. Control4 Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Comparatively, 1.8% are Orion Energy Systems Inc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Control4 Corporation 38.67% 39.24% 33.45% -0.13% -1.41% 34.89% Orion Energy Systems Inc -8.54% -6.25% 61.38% 70.47% 87.5% 162.7%

For the past year Control4 Corporation has weaker performance than Orion Energy Systems Inc

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Orion Energy Systems Inc.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division. It offers LED Troffer Door Retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings; and LED interior high bay lighting products consisting of Apollo class of LED interior fixtures designed for new construction and retrofit projects, as well as offers ISON class of LED interior fixtures. The company also provides a range of smart building control systems that provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers under the InteLite brand, as well as procures from third parties; and various other LED, HIF, and induction fixtures for lighting and energy management needs, including fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. In addition, it offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, and installation. The company serves customers directly, as well as through independent sales agencies and electrical distributors. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.