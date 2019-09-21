Control4 Corporation (CTRL) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Contrasting side by side

Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) and Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 Corporation 21 0.00 N/A 1.49 16.08 Nortech Systems Incorporated 4 0.07 N/A 0.07 52.11

Table 1 highlights Control4 Corporation and Nortech Systems Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nortech Systems Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Control4 Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Control4 Corporation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nortech Systems Incorporated, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 Corporation 0.00% 21.5% 17.2% Nortech Systems Incorporated 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Control4 Corporation’s 0.33 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nortech Systems Incorporated is 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Control4 Corporation are 3.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Nortech Systems Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Control4 Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Control4 Corporation and Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Nortech Systems Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Control4 Corporation’s average price target is $24, while its potential upside is 0.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 81.2% of Control4 Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 2.8% of Nortech Systems Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Control4 Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Nortech Systems Incorporated has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Control4 Corporation 0.21% 0.67% 32.91% 21.49% -4.74% 35.85% Nortech Systems Incorporated 1.37% -5.85% -12.74% -11% 2.06% 4.23%

For the past year Control4 Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Nortech Systems Incorporated.

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats Nortech Systems Incorporated on 9 of the 11 factors.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States and internationally. The company provides value-added engineering, technical, and manufacturing services and support, including project management, design, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services. It offers manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. The company also provides repair services. It serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.