Control4 Corporation (CTRL) and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) and Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Control4 Corporation 20 2.34 N/A 1.60 14.87 Nam Tai Property Inc. 10 224.24 N/A -0.46 0.00

In table 1 we can see Control4 Corporation and Nam Tai Property Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Control4 Corporation 0.00% 10.6% 8.6% Nam Tai Property Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -6.1%

Risk & Volatility

Control4 Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.68 beta. Nam Tai Property Inc.’s 0.12 beta is the reason why it is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Control4 Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.3 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nam Tai Property Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. Control4 Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nam Tai Property Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Control4 Corporation and Nam Tai Property Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Control4 Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Nam Tai Property Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Control4 Corporation has an average price target of $26.33, and a 10.26% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Control4 Corporation and Nam Tai Property Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.3% and 19.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Control4 Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 25.5% of Nam Tai Property Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Control4 Corporation 38.67% 39.24% 33.45% -0.13% -1.41% 34.89% Nam Tai Property Inc. 3.09% -1.82% 10.11% 8.03% -20.25% 11.64%

For the past year Control4 Corporation was more bullish than Nam Tai Property Inc.

Summary

Control4 Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Nam Tai Property Inc.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions for the connected home or business in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices in the home automation market. The companyÂ’s Control4 product line comprises the Control4 home operating system and the associated application software, and software development kits (SDKs). Its software components include Director for monitoring and receiving events; User Interface Application for operating system displays graphical user interfaces on televisions, in-wall and table-top touch panels, smartphones, and tablets, as well as list-based devices, such as remote controls with LCD text-displays; Composer, a software application that enables trained and certified independent Control4 dealers and installers to design, configure, and personalize a Control4 home automation system for consumers; and Composer Home Edition, which enable consumers to view and configure their dealer installed and Control4 managed devices. The companyÂ’s software components also comprise DriverWorks SDK, a SDK to develop and test custom two-way interface drivers to support the integration of a new device or device model into system, or to customize and enhance an existing driver; I/O servers; and 4Sight, a subscription service that enables end customers to remotely access, monitor, and adjust settings in their homes and receive event-based email alerts from their system. In addition, the companyÂ’s products and services with embedded software and services include controllers, interface and networking devices, audio and video solutions, lighting products, thermostats, security products, and communication products. It sells its products through direct dealers and distributors. Control4 Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Nam Tai Property Inc. operates as a property development and management company in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It focuses on developing two parcels of land into commercial complexes in Gushu and Guangming, Shenzhen. The company was formerly known as Nam Tai Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Nam Tai Property Inc. in April 2014. Nam Tai Property Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.