Contravisory Investment Management Trimmed Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stake By $314,545; Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Shorts Lowered By 25.43%

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) stake by 4.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)’s stock rose 2.81%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 32,030 shares with $6.71M value, down from 33,535 last quarter. Zebra Technologies Corp now has $10.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.61% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 365,216 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 01/05/2018 – Zebra Technologies Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Third Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – lnsomniac, LiveXLive, Zebra Entertainment And Tencent Video Sign Partnership Agreement To Distribute Livestream Of Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.56, EST. $2.05; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) had a decrease of 25.43% in short interest. CNAT’s SI was 2.78 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 25.43% from 3.73 million shares previously. With 953,900 avg volume, 3 days are for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s short sellers to cover CNAT’s short positions. The SI to Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s float is 10.63%. The stock increased 7.10% or $0.022 during the last trading session, reaching $0.332. About 1.69 million shares traded or 73.39% up from the average. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has declined 91.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CNAT News: 08/03/2018 – Conatus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN HETEROGENEOUS OVERALL TRIAL POPULATION; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM PHASE 2B POLT-HCV-SVR TRIAL; 04/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Trial Did Not Meet Its Primary Endpoint in the Heterogeneous Overall Trial Population; 02/05/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 18/04/2018 – Conatus Pharmaceuticals’ IDN-7314 Pan-caspase Inhibitor Reduces Hepatic Tissue Factor-Driven Coagulation In Vitro and In Vivo; 18/04/2018 – CONATUS: IDN-7314 CUTS HEPATIC TISSUE FACTOR-DRIVEN COAGULATION; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 10/03/2018 – Conatus Conference Call Scheduled By Seaport for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Reports 2017 Financial Results and Program Updates

Among 3 analysts covering Zebra Tech (NASDAQ:ZBRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Zebra Tech has $225 highest and $225 lowest target. $225’s average target is 13.11% above currents $198.93 stock price. Zebra Tech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Friday, March 15. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital given on Thursday, February 21.

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zebra Technologies Trotted Past Guidance Targets Again – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/30/2019: ZBRA, STNE, GLW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of ZBRA September 20th Options Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) stake by 1,745 shares to 3,498 valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) stake by 4,240 shares and now owns 4,289 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Maryland-based Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.26% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.05% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 4.90 million shares. Raymond James And reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Com invested in 18,269 shares or 1.62% of the stock. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 2,205 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Oppenheimer & Com holds 0.08% or 14,150 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.49 million shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Co owns 5,025 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0.45% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 32,989 shares. Shaker Lc Oh stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Dana Invest Advisors reported 0.67% stake. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 10,194 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 5,501 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 96% – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “29 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $11.01 million. The Company’s product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 8.29 million shares or 11.09% more from 7.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 130,379 are held by Susquehanna Int Gp Llp. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) or 245,078 shares. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 11,173 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Limited holds 0% or 22,011 shares in its portfolio. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) for 58,493 shares. Mpm Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.46 million shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 12,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Capital Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 175,476 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 46,703 shares. 329,751 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT). Goldman Sachs Grp holds 20,601 shares. Albion Fincl Group Ut holds 12,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.