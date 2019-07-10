Contravisory Investment Management Trimmed Cintas (CTAS) Stake By $374,912; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Decreased Chevron (CVX) Holding By $340,464

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc decreased Chevron Inc (CVX) stake by 14.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc sold 2,768 shares as Chevron Inc (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc holds 15,799 shares with $1.95 million value, down from 18,567 last quarter. Chevron Inc now has $234.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 04/05/2018 – PTT, Chevron, four others submit intent to qualify for Thai petroleum auctions; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/17/2018 07:27 PM; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 9.81%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 43,085 shares with $8.71M value, down from 44,941 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $24.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $238.42. About 339,089 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider Ourada Jeanette L sold $838,808. Shares for $532,950 were sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 3.47 million shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Financial has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Captrust Advsrs invested in 0.31% or 62,011 shares. Hilton Lc has invested 0.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). New York-based Family Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Blue Chip Prns Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 80,023 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability holds 6.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.26M shares. Regions Financial Corp invested in 1.5% or 1.06M shares. Roundview Ltd Liability stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 63,293 were reported by First Commercial Bank. Aviva Public Ltd has 0.68% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 818,481 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh invested in 0.38% or 274,427 shares. Blair William And Co Il reported 498,993 shares. Fernwood Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,355 shares. Harvey Ltd Liability Company invested in 15,642 shares or 0.33% of the stock.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87 billion for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron has $150 highest and $122 lowest target. $140.11’s average target is 13.59% above currents $123.35 stock price. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, January 14 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. RBC Capital Markets maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $145 target. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 18. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87 million for 30.72 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. $351,106 worth of stock was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, February 13 TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,000 shares. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 was made by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 3 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $235 target. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.