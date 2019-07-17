Contravisory Investment Management Trimmed Cintas (CTAS) Position; Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG)’s Sentiment Is 0.37

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Cintas Corp (CTAS) stake by 4.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as Cintas Corp (CTAS)’s stock rose 9.81%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 43,085 shares with $8.71 million value, down from 44,941 last quarter. Cintas Corp now has $25.04B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $239.44. About 885,661 shares traded or 84.66% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest

Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG) investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. It's down -0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 106 funds opened new or increased positions, while 290 cut down and sold their positions in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The funds in our database now own: 420.90 million shares, down from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Pacific Gas & Electric Co in top ten positions increased from 17 to 26 for an increase of 9. Sold All: 175 Reduced: 115 Increased: 46 New Position: 60.

The stock increased 2.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 7.55M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $9.60 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 16.38% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.16 per share. PCG’s profit will be $513.36M for 4.67 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.73% negative EPS growth.

Caspian Capital Lp holds 64.21% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation for 3.06 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 22.17 million shares or 51.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stonehill Capital Management Llc has 35.07% invested in the company for 6.54 million shares. The New York-based Knighthead Capital Management Llc has invested 34.43% in the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P., a Connecticut-based fund reported 13.46 million shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,740 shares valued at $351,106 was sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E. Shares for $200,600 were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence on Tuesday, February 12. $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by TYSOE RONALD W.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.86 million for 30.86 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cintas had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 22 with “Underweight”. The stock of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 22. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Financial Bank reported 1,225 shares. 522 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Of Nevada. 2,216 are owned by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Capital has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 199,807 shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 5,596 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 16,474 shares. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,926 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.05% or 933,084 shares. Bahl And Gaynor reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Citigroup accumulated 168,097 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 14,639 were accumulated by Johnson Counsel. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com holds 606,276 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 8,445 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability.