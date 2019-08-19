Contravisory Investment Management Stake in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Has Cut by $314,545; Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Raised Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Holding

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 98.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc bought 223,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 448,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.83M, up from 225,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.51. About 59.23 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 25/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices Sees 2Q Rev $1.725B, Plus or Minus $50M; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS – ITS SECURITY AUDIT SHOWED MANY CRITICAL SECURITY VULNERABILITIES & MANUFACTURER BACKDOORS IN AMD’S EPYC,RYZEN,RYZEN PRO,RYZEN MOBILE CHIPS; 09/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: AMD’s bitcoin-driven decline doesn’t make sense; 26/04/2018 – Advanced Micro Devices reported better than expected earnings results and gave strong sales guidance Wednesday; 19/04/2018 – 2nd Generation AMD Ryzen™ Desktop Processors Deliver Best-in-Class Compute Performance and Even Faster Gaming Framerates than Previous Generation; 07/03/2018 – Hot Hardware: ASRock Rumored To Enter Graphics Card Market As AMD-Exclusive Partner; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ISSUES IDENTIFIED BY THIRD-PARTY ALSO RELATE TO CHIPSET IN SOME SOCKET AM4, SOCKET TR4 DESKTOPS SUPPORTING AMD PROCESSORS; 25/04/2018 – AMD SEES 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN ABOUT +37%, EST. +36.2%

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 32,030 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 33,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $205.55. About 217,989 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – Zebra Now Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth Approximately of 6%-9%; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 23/05/2018 – ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION ANNOUNCES CE APPROVAL OF ITS SEVENTH Al IMAGING ALGORITHM – MAMMOGRAPHY LESION DETECTION; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 27/03/2018 – Clínica del Norte Selects Zebra Technologies to Modernize Patient and Asset Tracking; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Net $109M; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 81,097 shares to 81,118 shares, valued at $3.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 89,705 shares. 3,308 were reported by Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% stake. Amp Invsts Limited holds 5,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.03% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Corp owns 55,073 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors has 1,912 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial Corp has 0% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 419,119 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Qs Limited Liability Company has 61 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings invested in 430 shares. Rech Glob Investors invested in 336,549 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 254,744 shares stake. Los Angeles Mgmt & Equity Rech accumulated 5,200 shares. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.16% or 17,427 shares.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,711 shares to 35,626 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 31,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,282 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).