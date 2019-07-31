Contravisory Investment Management Raised Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) as Shares Declined; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Boosted Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $424,575 as Market Valuation Rose

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 8,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 95,075 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 86,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $61.51. About 1.94M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC FY2018 REV VIEW $43.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 30/05/2018 – DELTA AIR TO END SATURDAY HAVANA-NY FLIGHT AFTER SEPT. 1; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – SEES MARCH-QTR PRE-TAX MARGIN 6.5 PCT – 7.5 PCT; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 30/05/2018 – DAL SEES MRO BUSINESS HITTING $1 BLN/YR REVENUE `VERY QUICKLY’; 07/03/2018 – DELTA HAS 50 SCHEDULED CANCELLATIONS IN NORTHEAST THURSDAY

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 386176.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 81,097 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 81,118 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80M, up from 21 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.99. About 4.20 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 06/03/2018 – After Unanimous Strike Authorization Vote by Local 174 Swire Checkers, Hundreds of Swire Coca-Cola Employees at Four Teamster Locals Stand in Solidarity; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q ADJ OPER REV $7.6B, EST. $7.35B; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 16/03/2018 – Coca-Cola, U.S. State Dept to use blockchain to combat forced labor; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 13/03/2018 – Now That’s Some Kind of Power: POWERADE lgnites New Brand Platform During March Madness®; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – TOTAL AMOUNT OF INVESTMENT FOR THE PLANT IS $45 MLN; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 18,342 shares to 4,136 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $264.50 million activity. $1.06M worth of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.