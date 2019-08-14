Contravisory Investment Management Raised Its Stake in Msci (MSCI) by $345,510; Sonata Capital Group Has Lowered Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.50 Million

Sonata Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sonata Capital Group Inc sold 840 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,725 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $52.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1772. About 1.86 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – AMZN, WMT: PillPack is on the market — Walmart $WMT has been talking about a buy for months, and $AMZN also took a look, reports @chrissyfarr tip @Techmeme; 23/05/2018 – A former ‘Shark Tank’ contestant wants to use Amazon’s Alexa to make interactive children’s books. Via @pkafka:; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 29/05/2018 – Progress with Amazon Web Services Offer lndustry’s First Industrial IoT Self-Service Option for Anomaly Detection and Prediction using Cognitive Machine Learning; 14/03/2018 – The move follows recently-announced plans by Amazon to open its first data center in Bahrain

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Msci Inc (MSCI) by 99.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 1,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The institutional investor held 3,498 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 1,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Msci Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $7.03 during the last trading session, reaching $219.28. About 162,699 shares traded. MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has risen 35.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.67% the S&P500. Some Historical MSCI News: 29/03/2018 – Xtrackers MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Closes Above 200-Day Average; 22/03/2018 – UBS ETF – MSCI Japan hedged to USD UCITS ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 28/05/2018 – China should seize on MSCI entry to overhaul its markets; 23/05/2018 – India-Singapore Futures Fight a `Concern’ for MSCI CEO Fernandez; 19/03/2018 – MSCI Announces Retirement of Rodolphe Vallee and Patrick Tierney From Bd and Appointment of Robert Ashe as Lead Director; 09/03/2018 – MSCI: A, B SHRS IN MSCI CHINA FREE INDEXES STARTING MAY REVIEW; 03/05/2018 – MSCI SEES FY CAPEX $40M TO $50M; 22/03/2018 – Amundi ETF MSCI World UCITS ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 09/05/2018 – MSCI SAYS SECURITY DOESN’T MEET LIQUIDITY RULES FOR INCLUSION; 29/05/2018 – China’s MSCI Inclusion Is a ‘Big Change,’ Oasis’ Wheatley Says (Video)

More notable recent MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “MSCI Indexes Will See Larger A-Shares Weights – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MSCI Schedules Investor Conference Call to Review Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 3 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MSCI Equity Indexes August 2019 Index Review – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MSCI Inc (MSCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1,856 shares to 43,085 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold MSCI shares while 156 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 73.73 million shares or 4.67% less from 77.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington-based Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0% in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Asset Mgmt accumulated 5,817 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 728,117 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 1.08 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Comm Limited accumulated 1,220 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.17% stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.07% or 71,099 shares. Dsm Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Principal Fincl holds 0.19% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1.00 million shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) for 1.35M shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited holds 15,232 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 0% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI). Logan Cap Management Inc accumulated 12,107 shares or 0.15% of the stock. King Luther Capital Mgmt reported 16,365 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.65 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 6 shares. Cap Intl Ca reported 8,032 shares. Trust Department Mb Bank & Trust N A has 6,949 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grisanti Mngmt Lc has invested 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ranger LP has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd Liability owns 249,106 shares or 4.74% of their US portfolio. Foundry Prns Limited Liability Company owns 456 shares. Cap Guardian holds 54,405 shares. Jag Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,785 shares. Iconiq Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 666 shares. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset has invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 3.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 5,352 shares. Capwealth Ltd Liability Company, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,967 shares.

Sonata Capital Group Inc, which manages about $184.36M and $134.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 2,000 shares to 6,487 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.