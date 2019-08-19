Contravisory Investment Management Raised Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) as Share Value Rose; Yelp (YELP) Shareholder Prescott General Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $28.49 Million

Prescott General Partners Llc decreased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 14.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott General Partners Llc sold 837,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The hedge fund held 5.11 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.15M, down from 5.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott General Partners Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.07 million shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 06/03/2018 Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 7; 10/05/2018 – YELP 1Q NET REV. $223M, EST. $220.2M; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Adj EBITDA $179M-$188M; 23/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 22/05/2018 – Yelp seeks to revive EU antitrust complaint against Google; 21/05/2018 – Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, said the online review site “would have no shot” if it were being built today; 22/05/2018 – Yelp files EU complaint over Google dominance; 10/05/2018 – Yelp Sees FY18 Rev $943M-$967M; 11/05/2018 – YELP INC YELP.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7774.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 22,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 22,678 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.62M shares traded or 54.29% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, NextEra Energy Join to Boost Clean Energy in California, Indiana, Nebraska; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – PRELIMINARY QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $212 MLN VS $198 MLN; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2018 financial results available on partnership’s website; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Trust Company stated it has 1.74% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.12% or 2,423 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 25,200 shares. Bp Public Limited Com reported 51,000 shares. 57,611 are owned by Blair William Company Il. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Company reported 26,422 shares stake. Qci Asset Management Inc New York reported 102,974 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Pictet North America stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cibc Markets Inc reported 66,818 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Stratos Wealth reported 17,873 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 342,958 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc has invested 0.21% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Everence Capital Mngmt reported 15,253 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,505 shares to 32,030 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.03% stake. Voya Inv Management Lc invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Mirae Asset Global Commerce Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 64,063 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, a Arizona-based fund reported 20 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 19,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 8,260 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 68,686 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Franklin stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 158,131 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone holds 24 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Engineers Gate Manager Lp owns 135,520 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Corporation owns 34,414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 30,705 shares stake. Fred Alger Mgmt holds 0% or 436 shares in its portfolio.