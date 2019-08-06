Contravisory Investment Management Position in Cintas (CTAS) Lowered by $374,912 as Share Price Rose; As Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Valuation Rose, Payden & Rygel Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.27 Million

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 21,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 430,650 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.11M, down from 451,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66. About 1.26M shares traded or 61.69% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 43,085 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71 million, down from 44,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $7.29 during the last trading session, reaching $251.12. About 509,973 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 86,900 shares to 458,100 shares, valued at $22.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 31,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 540,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.33 million for 29.34 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by TYSOE RONALD W. The insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold 1,740 shares worth $351,106.