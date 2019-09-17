Contravisory Investment Management Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Lowered by $314,296; Gaming & Leisure Pptys (GLPI) Holding Held by First Trust Advisors Lp

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 4,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 87,425 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.98 million, down from 92,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.98. About 2.27M shares traded or 26.86% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (GLPI) by 44.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 108,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 350,281 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65 million, up from 241,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.33. About 387,900 shares traded. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has risen 4.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GLPI News: 07/05/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC – NOTES WILL BE OFFERED IN TWO TRANCHES, FIRST OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2025 AND SECOND OF WHICH WILL BE DUE 2028; 25/04/2018 – GAMING & LEISURE: CFO RETIREMENT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLPI); 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $244.1 MLN VS $242.7 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Icahn’s Tropicana To Sell Assets To Gaming & Leisure, Eldorado In $1.85 Billion Deal — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises to Sell Tropicana’s Real Estate to Gaming and Leisure Properties; 25/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES INC QTRLY ACTUAL SHR $ 0.45; 25/04/2018 – Gaming & Leisure Props 1Q Rev $244.1M; 21/05/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties Receives the Requisite Consents Pursuant to the Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for Outstan; 16/04/2018 – Eyewitness News: BREAKING: Tropicana Entertainment announced they are selling 7 gaming properties to Gaming and Leisure

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $187,850 activity.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) by 46,977 shares to 8,779 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 131,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 343,923 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold GLPI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 186.80 million shares or 0.02% less from 186.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 8,245 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 3,732 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has 279 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Svcs holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 500 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI). Hrt Fincl holds 28,923 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com accumulated 19 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 404,093 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 14,789 shares. Axa holds 0% or 28,679 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 382 shares. M&T Bancorp holds 29,623 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.05% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) for 7,140 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 10,000 shares in its portfolio. M&T Fincl Bank accumulated 18,830 shares. Peoples Serv holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 19,657 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 1.41M are held by Northern Trust Corp. D E Shaw & Incorporated holds 97,184 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 3,598 shares. Moreover, Brookfield Asset has 0.57% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kemnay Advisory Svcs holds 1,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Management LP has 1.09% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 368,369 shares. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 1% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 0.05% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 307,753 shares. Fiera Capital Corp has 3,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49 million and $258.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 7,156 shares to 7,216 shares, valued at $309,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.35M for 82.48 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.