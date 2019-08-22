Contravisory Investment Management Lowered Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake by $308,605; Incyte Corp. (INCY) Share Price Rose While Bb Biotech Ag Cut Holding

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Incyte Corp. (INCY) by 4.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 188,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.62% . The institutional investor held 3.62M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.36M, down from 3.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Incyte Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 196,229 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s cancer drug fails trial, marking major blow for immunotherapy combination treatment; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 18/04/2018 – ROCHE GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR PMA SUPPLEMENT FOR COBAS EGFR; 06/04/2018 – NEWLINK TO REVIEW CLINICAL PROGRAMS AFTER INCYTE’S ANNOUNCEMENT; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 01/05/2018 – Incyte 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 23/04/2018 – FDA PANEL VOTES 9-6 TO BACK SAFETY DATA ON BARICITINIB 2MG

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 22,028 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53 million, down from 22,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $4.2 during the last trading session, reaching $355.6. About 79,816 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Run Capital Limited Co invested 3.79% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability accumulated 1,084 shares. Victory Cap Inc owns 277,008 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 179,763 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs has 52,000 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 68,080 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Moreover, Motco has 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 630 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 29,534 shares. Central Corp invested in 3.26% or 60,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc has 0.19% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 442,240 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management Inc invested in 825 shares. Bluestein R H accumulated 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Company has 42,289 shares. Mai Capital invested 0.12% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 1,745 shares to 3,498 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 34,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 27.96 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myokardia Inc. by 387,647 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $65.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 639,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.94, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold INCY shares while 101 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 188.70 million shares or 0.25% more from 188.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap invested 0.13% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). British Columbia Inv Corp holds 0.05% or 66,407 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mngmt accumulated 52,562 shares. Tekla Capital Mngmt owns 529,133 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc stated it has 182,830 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.05% or 248,654 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Gateway Inv Advisers Lc invested in 7,074 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Trust Of Nevada stated it has 90 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 51,200 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies accumulated 2,671 shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership stated it has 99,713 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Country Commercial Bank invested 1.39% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 4,120 were reported by Lincoln Corp.