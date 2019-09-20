Contravisory Investment Management Lowered Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Position; Last Week TUI AG (LON:TUI) Coverage

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) stake by 6.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,348 shares as Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)’s stock rose 1.82%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 20,680 shares with $7.57M value, down from 22,028 last quarter. Roper Technologies Inc now has $37.08B valuation. The stock decreased 0.86% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 640,935 shares traded or 29.85% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED ~$1.1B; 21/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Roper Technologies, Basic Energy Services, Laboratory Corporation of America, Brown For; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Among 2 analysts covering TUI AG (LON:TUI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TUI AG has GBX 1150 highest and GBX 670 lowest target. GBX 1087.50’s average target is 28.00% above currents GBX 849.6 stock price. TUI AG had 14 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal Weight” rating and GBX 900 target in Monday, May 13 report. UBS maintained the shares of TUI in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Sell” rating. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and GBX 730 target in Friday, May 10 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, May 21 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. See TUI AG (LON:TUI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 19 investors sold ROP shares while 228 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 196 raised stakes. 95.01 million shares or 0.10% less from 95.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bristol John W Commerce Inc New York holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 264,659 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora owns 1.32% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 10,197 shares. 13,247 were accumulated by Mendel Money. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 0.36% or 101,810 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0.03% or 290,356 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation stated it has 18,670 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Stone Run Cap Ltd has 22,513 shares. California-based L & S Advsr has invested 0.08% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Next Fincl Inc stated it has 0.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 12,957 were reported by Allstate Corp. 7,424 are held by Duncker Streett &. Daiwa Secs Incorporated owns 4,078 shares. Ardevora Asset Llp has invested 1.02% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Caprock Inc has 1,103 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Natixis LP has invested 0.42% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Among 2 analysts covering Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Roper Technologies has $40400 highest and $330 lowest target. $358.67’s average target is 0.60% above currents $356.53 stock price. Roper Technologies had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 27 report. Barclays Capital maintained Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.73M for 28.03 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.59% or GBX 5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 849.6. About 398,896 shares traded. TUI AG (LON:TUI) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.