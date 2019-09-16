Contravisory Investment Management Lowered Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $380,328 as Stock Price Rose; Hill International (HIL) Holding Lifted by Rutabaga Capital Management Llc

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 2,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 37,434 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.92 million, down from 39,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $194.29. About 353,708 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hill International Inc. (HIL) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 770,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22 million, up from 792,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $168.12M market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.0298 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9998. About 23,310 shares traded. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 05/03/2018 MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires lmad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 03/05/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL INC – GOT TWO CONTRACTS IN RAIL AND METRO SECTOR IN INDIA; 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 09/03/2018 – Engine Capital Details Standstill Agreement With Hill International in Friday Securities Filing; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hill International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIL); 10/04/2018 – Louis Berger awarded Mumbai Metro Line 4 contract in India; 08/03/2018 – HILL INTERNATIONAL – AJDLER HAS SERVED AS MANAGING PARTNER FOR ENGINE CAPITAL L.P. SINCE 2013; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing

Since May 13, 2019, it had 12 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.85 million activity. On Thursday, June 27 CHADWICK JAMES M bought $290,989 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) or 107,914 shares. Shares for $11,100 were bought by Weintraub Todd E on Monday, May 13.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07 billion and $350.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) by 83,963 shares to 394,479 shares, valued at $10.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dmc Global Inc by 33,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,816 shares, and cut its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 254,251 shares. Menta Capital Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Northern Tru Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 90,190 shares. Deltec Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 246,145 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Ltd Company owns 177,171 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 50,000 shares. Vanguard Gp Inc holds 629,599 shares. Renaissance Ltd accumulated 136,144 shares. Millennium Ltd holds 174,285 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Susquehanna Int Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 126,175 shares. Bancorp Of America De accumulated 25,955 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 63,677 shares. Charles Schwab Investment, a California-based fund reported 13,292 shares.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $258.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13,199 shares to 13,384 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 44,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

