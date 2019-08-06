Contravisory Investment Management Lowered Cintas (CTAS) Holding by $374,912; Stifel Finl (SF) Valuation Rose While First National Bank Of Omaha Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.16 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 22,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 40,797 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 63,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 222,746 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 1,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 43,085 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.71M, down from 44,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $5.73 during the last trading session, reaching $256.85. About 256,881 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 13/03/2018 – Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.01 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Ltd Co accumulated 0.05% or 1,212 shares. Lvm Management Ltd Mi has 2,108 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 11,465 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,974 shares. American Intl reported 38,906 shares stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 8,965 shares. 9 are held by Hillsdale Investment Management. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 2,036 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Stifel Finance Corporation has 0.23% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 397,606 shares. Two Sigma Securities Lc accumulated 2,223 shares. The Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Pictet Asset owns 402,379 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Enterprise Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 1,730 are owned by Brookmont Capital.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 22,390 shares to 22,678 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106 worth of stock. $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset reported 76,230 shares. 171,932 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, Oberweis Asset Mngmt has 0.13% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 30,284 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 0.03% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). 7,523 are owned by Profund Advsrs Limited. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.2% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Northeast Inv Mngmt owns 7,797 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 501,657 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Shine Advisory Svcs holds 0.02% or 661 shares. Paragon Management Limited reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 43,015 shares.