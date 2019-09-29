Contravisory Investment Management Lowered Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake By $314,296; Boeing Company (the (BA) Shorts Up By 11.08%

Boeing Company (the (NYSE:BA) had an increase of 11.08% in short interest. BA’s SI was 5.63M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.08% from 5.07 million shares previously. With 4.83M avg volume, 1 days are for Boeing Company (the (NYSE:BA)’s short sellers to cover BA’s short positions. The SI to Boeing Company (the’s float is 1%. The stock decreased 1.04% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $382.86. About 2.64M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/04/2018 – BOEING – ORDER IS VALUED AT $12 BLN; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 06/04/2018 – Boeing: American Airlines Order Valued at More Than $12B at List Prices; 17/04/2018 – NTSB REGULATOR FOCUSING ON A MISSING ENGINE FAN BLADE IN SOUTHWEST FLIGHT TUESDAY – CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO: AIRBUS SUBJECT TO SAME US EXPORT LICENSES; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, QATAR AIR SIGN LETTER OF INTENT FOR FIVE 777 FREIGHTERS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – DAE INTERESTED IN AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY, BOEING 737 MAX PLANES FOR JET ORDER – CEO

Contravisory Investment Management Inc decreased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 5.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contravisory Investment Management Inc sold 4,622 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)’s stock rose 1.09%. The Contravisory Investment Management Inc holds 87,425 shares with $5.98 million value, down from 92,047 last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $16.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.14. About 962,757 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 24/04/2018 – Cheniere Louisiana Sabine Pass LNG output unaffected by tank shutdowns; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings LLC Receives Merger Proposal From Cheniere Energy Inc; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ANATOL FEYGIN SPEAKS ON CALL

Among 3 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $422.67’s average target is 10.40% above currents $382.86 stock price. Boeing had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 13 by Buckingham Research. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $215.44 billion. It operates in five divisions: Commercial Airplanes, Boeing Military Aircraft, Network & Space Systems, Global Services & Support, and Boeing Capital. It has a 43.9 P/E ratio. The Commercial Airplanes segment develops, produces, and markets commercial jet aircraft for various passenger and cargo requirements; and provides related support services to the commercial airline industry.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Buckingham Previews Boeing’s Q3: ‘Tactically Bullish’ – Benzinga” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Rose Portfolio Big Trim Of Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold The Boeing Company shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp has 2,038 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brick And Kyle Assocs holds 3.17% or 9,675 shares. Estabrook Cap stated it has 341 shares. Harvey Inv Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 700 shares. Smithfield Com reported 0.19% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.6% stake. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 255,854 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mariner Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sigma Counselors holds 0.72% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 16,913 shares. Arbor Inv Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,250 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.2% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,107 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assoc Dba Whitney & holds 23,590 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 1,345 shares. Montag A And Associate Inc has 22,645 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Has A Mountain Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The #1 LNG Stock for 2020 – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BP, South Korea’s KOGAS sign 15-year deal to import U.S. LNG – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. Cheniere Energy – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 78.93 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.