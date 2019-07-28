Contravisory Investment Management Lifted Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Holding by $4.32 Million; Smith Salley & Associates Upped Its Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $357,357 as Shares Rose

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 1,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,716 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, up from 32,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Net $579M; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter Into Technology and Comml Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC TMO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.84, REV VIEW $23.60 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification

Contravisory Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 7774.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc bought 22,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,678 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $209.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 21.64% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – First responders, along with state and national stakeholders, join FPL for its annual storm drill; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEXTERA ENERGY ON A GAAP BASIS OF $9.32 PER SHARE; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 02/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts NextEra to Find Buyer for Canadian Assets; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2021 View To Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.95; 08/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. FILES FOR $800M FLOATING RATE DEBS; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Ltd invested in 0.38% or 354,206 shares. Rhode Island-based Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.68% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Fmr holds 0.2% or 8.74M shares. Axa accumulated 290,013 shares. Bank & Trust has 15,910 shares. 1,095 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory L P. Fin Mngmt Professionals accumulated 0.02% or 300 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp reported 2,387 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.29% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc accumulated 183,035 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Ltd has 81,170 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Energy Income Partners Ltd Llc holds 3.65% or 1.11M shares. Orleans Cap Management Corp La invested 2.53% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Contravisory Investment Management Inc, which manages about $746.49M and $257.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 905 shares to 22,028 shares, valued at $7.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

